Must Read! Ranveer Singh is the new Don? From ‘Epic Disaster Confirmed’ to ‘He is going to kill it’, netizens have mixed reactions to it

There is a buzz that maybe Ranveer Singh will replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3. Well, Ranveer’s casting news has received a mixed response from the netizens.
MUMBAI: A few days ago, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to make an exit from the Don franchise and he won’t be a part of Don 3. There was a buzz that maybe Ranveer Singh will replace SRK as Don in Don 3. However, there’s no confirmation about it.

Recently, a senior journalist on his Twitter handle posted that it’s confirmed Ranveer Singh is the new Don. While of course this is amazing news for Ranveer Singh fans, a few netizens especially SRK fans are not happy with it.

Also Read: Really! “I was a more successful person”, when Deepika Padukone revealed she earned more than husband Ranveer Singh

A netizen tweeted, “He is going to kill it... One of the finest actors after khans, HR .... Really excited.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Epic Disaster Confirmed..” One more Twitter user wrote, “Years of praying, chanting, begging, fighting for Don3 and it ends like this.” Check out the tweets below...

What do you think; will Ranveer Singh be the perfect choice for Don 3? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Ranveer currently has only Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up. There have been reports of the actor starring in multiple films like Shankar’s next, Tezaab remake, Baiju Bawra and others. However, none of them have been officially announced.

Also Read: Wow! Shahrukh Khan and Ranveer Singh to have a cameo in Aryan Khan’s OTT Show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

