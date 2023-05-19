Must Read! Ranveer Singh is the new Don? From ‘Epic Disaster Confirmed’ to ‘He is going to kill it’, netizens have mixed reactions to it

MUMBAI: A few days ago, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to make an exit from the Don franchise and he won’t be a part of Don 3. There was a buzz that maybe Ranveer Singh will replace SRK as Don in Don 3. However, there’s no confirmation about it.

Recently, a senior journalist on his Twitter handle posted that it’s confirmed Ranveer Singh is the new Don. While of course this is amazing news for Ranveer Singh fans, a few netizens especially SRK fans are not happy with it.

A netizen tweeted, “He is going to kill it... One of the finest actors after khans, HR .... Really excited.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Epic Disaster Confirmed..” One more Twitter user wrote, “Years of praying, chanting, begging, fighting for Don3 and it ends like this.” Check out the tweets below...

What do you think; will Ranveer Singh be the perfect choice for Don 3? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Ranveer currently has only Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up. There have been reports of the actor starring in multiple films like Shankar’s next, Tezaab remake, Baiju Bawra and others. However, none of them have been officially announced.

