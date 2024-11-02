Must read! Rashmika Mandanna REFUTE rumors of fee hike following Animal; Says 'I should actually consider it…'

MUMBAI : Animal, a film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released earlier in December of the previous year. Soon after its premiere, the movie was a huge smash, and audiences praised the cast for their outstanding performances.

Also read: Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'

Rashmika Mandanna played Ranbir Kapoor's wife, Geetanjali, in the film Animal. The audience thought highly of Rashmika's performance in the movie. Rumors reportedly circulated that the actress had raised her rate following Animal's box office triumph. She has refuted these allegations, nevertheless.

A post on the previous Twitter microblogging platform X stated, “BUZZ #RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success From inside reports, Currently she’s charging around 4Cr – 4.5cr per film.”

The actress refuted this in the comments section. “Says who I wonder ‍♀️.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’ ‍♀️,” she wrote.

Following Animal's huge box office success, Rashmika discussed her role in the movie on her Instagram account. She also thanked everyone in attendance.

Says who I wonder after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 6, 2024

“Gitanjali ️If I were to describe her in a sentence… it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong, and raw…At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions… And I remember my director telling me – this was their story… Ranvijay’s & Gitanjali’s.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives – this is who they are,” Rashmika wrote.

Also read: Do you know! Animal actress Tripti Dimri was rumored to be in a relationship with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh, here are the pictures

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- News 18