Must read! Rashmika Mandanna thanks Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan for taking a stand for her regarding the deepfake video

Rashmika Mandanna thanked her Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan for ‘standing up’ for her in the ongoing viral deepfake video that's doing the rounds. Her note of gratitude comes hours after her statement where she expressed her concern over the video.
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna thanked her Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan for ‘standing up’ for her in the ongoing viral deepfake video that's doing the rounds. Her note of gratitude comes hours after her statement where she expressed her concern over the video.

Rashmika took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening to thank Amitabh. She reposted his tweet with the demand for ‘legal action' and wrote, “Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you.”

Reacting to her viral deepfake video, Rashmika said it is "extremely scary" how technology is being misused, while her Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan called for legal action.

Amitabh was the first to react after a fact checker posted the deepfake clip along with the original video of a British-Indian social media personality Zara Patel, and demanded an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfakes in India. Reacting to the post, Amitabh said, "Yes this is a strong case for legal".

Rashmika also expressed her concern through Instagram, saying she was "really hurt" to see the video, which shows a woman dressed in black workout onesie inside an elevator. Her face has been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) to resemble Rashmika.

Rashmika will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri. The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 1. She'll also be seen in Sukumar's action film Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun. It is slated to release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84, Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, and TJ Gnanavel's Thalaivar 170, where he'll reunite with Rajinikanth after Hum (1991).

Rashmika played Amitabh's daughter in her Bollywood debut, Vikas Bahl's Goodbye last year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

