Must Read! Ratna Pathak highlights the lack of original writers in Bollywood during the '80s and '90s; Says ‘Our best-known films are frame-by-frame copies’

MUMBAI :Beyond the world of film, Ratna Pathak Shah has left a significant mark on the theater and television industries as well. In the near future, this actor will be featured opposite Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in Tarun Dudeja’s Road movie Dhak Dhak.

In the meantime, Ratna recently spoke up on the shortage of Bollywood films with an all-female main cast and blamed it on the authors' lack of creativity. She added that during the 1980s and 1990s, there were no "real writers" in Bollywood. She said during her chat, “We had no real writers for a very long time. At least in the ’80s and ’90s, I just saw plain copies of Hollywood movies, being made over and over again, and passed off as original. Some of our ‘best-known films’ are literally frame-by-frame copies. We unfortunately spent a lot of time being happy to make the same kind of things over and over again.”

According to Ratna, the recent OTT boom marked the beginning of a shift in creativity as a wider variety of international movies and television shows became more widely available, especially to younger consumers.

Ratna recently admitted, “I have driven bikes in my dreams many times. I used to look at bike riders and think that someday I will too ride a bike but I didn’t know that at the age of 65, I will have to ride a bike.”

Dhak Dhak, which is being co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, will premiere on October 13. When discussing the movie, Taapsee earlier stated, “We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realize that freedom has to be owned and never given. Viacom18 Studios has been a crucial part of my journey in the film industry from Chashme Baddoor, Shabaash Mithu, and now to Dhak Dhak. I am sure that this ride will be an enriching one.”

