Must read! Raveena Tandon offers valuable advice to daughter Rasha ahead of her Bollywood debut; Says ‘It’s the audiences that decide whether you’re here to stay or it’s time for pack up’

MUMBAI: One name that springs to mind while discussing Bollywood in the 1990s is Raveena Tandon. As one of the greatest actors in the business to date, the 49-year-old actress never fails to enthrall her fans. She has appeared in numerous well-known movies, like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Dulhe Raja, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and Dilwale.

She made her first foray into OTT with the crime thriller series Aranyak more recently. Rasha Thadani, Raveena's daughter, is also prepared to enter the world of glitz and glamour, following in her footsteps.

Raveena Tandon recently spoke with a renowned news outlet about her casting decisions, next projects, and advice for her daughter Rasha Thadani, who is getting ready to make her big-screen debut. According to rumors, Rasha's big screen debut will come in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming movie. Among many other movies, the director is well-known for Kedarnath, Kai Po Che, Fitoor, and Rock On. In addition to expressing her emotions regarding her daughter's debut, Raveena said that parents should let their kids to fail and succeed so they can learn from their mistakes and recognize their own abilities.

She says, “I believe that sometimes you’ve got to let your children also fall and pick up and walk again because that’s how they will learn to be strong and that’s how they will probably recognise their own inner strength and what they are capable of. Audience is king, content is king and today, it’s the audiences that decide whether you’re here to stay or it’s time for pack up. You have to be hard working, you have to be talented, you have to be sincere with what you’re doing and then that little bit of luck as well.”

In the same chat, Raveena was questioned about whether the South Indian film industry had extended offers to her following her KGF 2 experience. The actress said that she is selective about the type of part she plays on screen these days and does not make snap judgments.

She stated, “Yes, but I have been choosy. I don’t want to do too much work also because I believe if, as a star, you are seen everywhere, you lose your shine. Only if a script comes my way where I’m playing something different, and it’s a role that challenges me, I will say yes.”

The 49-year-old Bollywood actress talked about her experience as an OTT content creator as well. Actors are given more freedom to explore with their characters, according to Raveena. She went on to say that filmmakers are now able to work on untold stories that were previously shelved because of several constraints, thanks to OTT.

Furthermore, Raveena said, “I feel there is so much more freedom now, to experiment, to play with the characters. I think it’s not only a great time for female actors, but I think it’s a great time for the industry overall, for filmmakers as well, because there have been so many untold stories which they’ve been wanting to tell and are pulled back probably because of the restraints of the box office, the Friday collections pressure, etc.”

Credits – Bollywood Shaadis