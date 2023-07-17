Must Read! Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani gets clicked at an event, fans react “Waiting for her debut soon”

Actress Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is grabbing attention of the fans as she gets clicked at an event. Fans express their desire to watch her in films soon.
MUMBAI : Actress Raveena Tandon is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Indian cinema. Over the time with her amazing acting and nostalgic songs, actress Raveena Tandon has created a huge fan base for herself. 

Since a past few months, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani has been grabbing attention of fans. Right from her graduation, she has been ruling the hearts of millions whenever she is clicked around the city. 

No doubt the fans always look forward to see more of the Starkid Rasha Thadani and now this news video of the Starkid is getting viral all over as she was seen attending an event. The fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani for her cuteness and her looks.

There are many who are saying she is much better than many other starkids in B Town, also few saying she is too cute and we are all waiting for her bollywood debut.

Indeed she is the perfect combination of hotness and cuteness and we see if she really wants to make her ways in the acting industry, do you really want to see her in acting, do let us know in the comment section below.

