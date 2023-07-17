Must Read! Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani gets clicked at an event, fans says, “Waiting for her debut soon”

Actress Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was seen at an event, fans saying she is beautiful and want to see her in movies
RAVEENA

MUMBAI : Actress Raveena Tandon is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Indian cinema, over the time with her amazing acting and her nostalgic songs actress Raveena Tandon has  created a strong following in the hearts of the fans also in the industry.

From the past few times the daughter of the Raveena Tandon,  Rasha Thadani has been grabbing the attention of fans, right from her graduation time the daughter of the actress has been ruling the hearts of millions whenever she is clicked around the city.

ALSO READ –Exciting! Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt; "It's an insanely larger than life theatrical film"

 

 

No doubt the fans always look forward to see more of the Starkid Rasha Thadani and now this news video of the Starkid is getting viral all over as she was seen attending an event. The fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani for her cuteness and her looks.

There are many who are saying she is much better than many other starkids in B Town, also few saying she is too cute and we are all waiting for her bollywood debut.

Indeed she is the perfect combination of hotness and cuteness and we see if she really wants to make her ways in the acting industry, do you really want to see her in acting, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Spotted! Jahnvi Kapoor with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal visit Arjun Kapoor's home

 

