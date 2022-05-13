Must Read! Read on to know more about the siblings of these famous South Indian actors

MUMBAI: outh Indian actors are indeed garnering a lot of love and appreciation not only at the regional level but also at the national level. We won't be wrong in saying that South actors and movies are now dominating over Bollywood and Bollywood actors.

After movies like Pushpa, Master, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2, fans are eagerly looking forward to reading and knowing more in detail about South Indian actors.

Having said that, today, read on to know more about the siblings of a few famous actors.

Kajal Agarwal

Kajal Agarwal is not one of the most loved actresses in the South industry. Kajal Agarwal has a younger sister, Nisha Agarwal, who is an actress in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema. Nisha did not get much success in movies. She is married to a businessman.

Allu Arjun

The stylish star of the South, Allu Arjun is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors and dancers. Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish is a film actor and television personality who was born on 30th may 1987 in Chennai. He was not very well appreciated.

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya has a paternal half-brother named Akhil Akkineni. Both of them had studied at a film institute, but they did not match with their father's performances.

Rashmika Mandanna

Also known as the national crush, Rashmika Mmandanna is one of the most loved actresses from the South industry. Rashmika has a lovely sister named Shiman Mandanna.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has made a strong mark not only in the South industry but also in Bollywood. Not many know that the actress has a sister named Shagun Pannu who is a wedding planner. She owns a company named The Wedding Factory.

Pooja Hegde

Another actress who is winning hearts in Bollywood and at the regional level is Pooja Hegde. Pooja has a brother named Rishabh Hegde, who is a doctor by profession.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has two brothers, David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu. It is reported both the brothers do not like the limelight.

Vijay Devarakonda

One of the most stylish and good looking stars from the South industry is Vijay Devarakonda. Anand Devarakonda is the younger brother of Vijay. With the support of his brother, Vijay stepped into Tollywood with his first movie Dorasani in the year 2019.

