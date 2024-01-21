Must Read! Rejuvenating Journey: How a 1989 Film Reshaped Ramya Krishnan's Career

MUMBAI: Ramya Krishnan, the acclaimed 53-year-old actress known for her iconic portrayal of Rajmata Sivagami Devi in the 2015 blockbuster Baahubali, faced a challenging path to stardom. Born on September 15, 1970, in Madras (now Chennai), she belongs to a family deeply entrenched in the Tamil film industry, being the niece of the renowned Cho Ramaswamy.

Her debut in acting came with the delayed release of the Malayalam movie Neram Pularumbol in 1986, and she subsequently marked her presence in Tamil cinema with Vellai Manasu (1985) and her Telugu debut in Bhalae Mithrulu (1986). However, the initial phase of her career was marred by consecutive failures in both Tamil and Telugu films, impacting her confidence and raising concerns even within her family.

Amidst these challenges, the turning point came in 1989 with the release of Sutradharulu, a film that reshaped Ramya Krishnan's trajectory. This marked the beginning of her success streak, especially in commercial romantic roles in films directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, including Alludugaru, Allari Mogudu, Major Chandrakanth, and Allari Priyudu.

Ramya Krishnan's talents transcended regional boundaries, leading to her Hindi debut in Yash Chopra’s Parampara. Her versatility shone in Bollywood with roles in Khalnayak, Chaahat, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In her latest endeavor, the 2023 blockbuster Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan showcased her enduring presence in the industry. From doubts about her acting skills to becoming one of the industry’s most celebrated talents, her journey epitomizes resilience and exceptional acting prowess.

