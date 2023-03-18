Must Read! ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ trends; we list down five directors who can be perfect to helm Hera Pheri 3

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty starrer Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. While the makers have not yet officially announced the movie, the shooting of the film kickstarted a few weeks ago, and recently in an interview with TellyChakkar, Suniel Shetty confirmed that the third instalment of Hera Pheri 3 is actually titled Hera Pheri 4.

Reportedly, Farhad Samji is directing Hera Pheri 4 and netizens are not happy about it since the time the reports came out. But, things went a bit worse when recently Samji’s web series Pop Kaun was released.

Also Read: Hera Pheri 3: These memes on Farhad Samji directing Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer will make you go ROFL

Pop Kaun is directed by Farhan Samji and the slapstick comedy has received a mixed response and ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ has been trending on social media. While fans don’t want the filmmaker to helm Hera Pheri 4, here we list down five directors who can do justice to the franchise...

Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee is known for directing comedies, and last year, he gave a big hit like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So, clearly he is the perfect choice to direct Hera Pheri 4. Also, he was offered to direct the film, but he rejected it. But, it will surely be good if he agrees and helms the movie.

Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan had directed the first instalment of Hera Pheri. It is one of the best comedies made in Bollywood, so Priyadarshan can be the perfect choice to helm the Hera Pheri 4.

Raaj Shaandilyaa

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa was also approached to helm Hera Pheri 3. Looking at Dream Girl, we can say that he could do justice to the franchise.

David Dhawan

David Dhawan is clearly one director who knows how to make the audience laugh. So, clearly, he is a perfect choice to direct Hera Pheri 4.

Rohit Shetty

We all know that Rohit Shetty directs movies that are his own franchise. But, just imagine Rohit directing Hera Pheri 4, it would have surely been a laugh riot.

Also Read: Must Read! “Hera Pheri 3 is not in safe hands”, netizens after watching Pop Kaun

Do you think Farhad Samji is a good choice to direct Hera Pheri 4? If not, which filmmaker do you think should replace him? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.