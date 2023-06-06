Must Read! With reports of Maidaan getting postponed, here are the latest updates on Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movies

MUMBAI: Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn was seen in Bholaa, which did an average business at the box office. The actor’s second release of the year will be Maidaan and everyone is waiting for its release.

Maidaan was supposed to hit the big screens on 23rd June 2023. But reportedly, the movie has been postponed. This is not the first time that the film’s release date has been pushed. Several movies have been postponed multiple times previously.

While we wait for the official announcement about Maidaan’s postponement, here’s a look at the latest updates on Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movies...

Vash remake

Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan have been roped in to star in the Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash. The title of the Hindi remake is not yet announced, but reportedly, the film, which will be directed by Vikas Bahl, will start rolling this month and it will be wrapped up in 45 days.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be once again seen together soon in a movie titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The shooting of the film started earlier this year. While Tabu has already wrapped up the shoot, it is not yet known whether Ajay has. Reportedly, the film will release around Diwali this year. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Singham 3

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are all set to team up for Singham 3. The movie will start rolling in August this year and it is slated to release on 15th August 2024. While Deepika Padukone will be seen as the Lady Singham in it, reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been roped in for the movie.

Abhishek Kapoor’s next

There have been reports that Ajay Devgn will be seen in a movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It is said that the movie will mark the debut of Ajay’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. However, the movie is not officially announced yet and there’s no update on the shooting.

