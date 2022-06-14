Must read! Rhea Chakraborty drops unseen pictures as she misses Sushant Singh Rajput

It is the second death anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This what ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared as she remembered the actor.

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 12:29
movie_image: 
reha

MUMBAI : On June 14, 2020, Bollywood lost one of its finest gems, Sushant Singh Rajput. The news of his demise brought a wave of shock in the industry and among fans. It was very difficult to believe this news, and there were many pictures and posts on social media for the actor.

Today marks the second death anniversary of the late actor, and fans are remembering him. Having said that, his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was much discussed after the demise of actor.

Now, Rhea has taken to social media and dropped some exclusive pictures as she remembers the actor.

 

 

Also read Shocking! Five relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput die in accident

There has been a long debate not only in court but also on social media with regard to the alleged suicide of the actor.

What are your views on these pictures dropped by Rhea Chakraborty? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Embarrassing! Chakda Express Anushka Sharma lashes out at media for THIS reason, deets inside

Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary Chhichhore Kai Po Che Bollywood Demise Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 12:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Siddharth Chaturvedi's commercial ad co-star Hunza Sabir roped in for Sony Sab's Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
WOW! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna set perfect cues to be a loyal husband, Here's how
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Maddam Sir: Face-Off! Amar and Haseena get into tough fight to search Santosh
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns. Earlier we have seen Karishma and...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Oh NO! Rajesh and Vandana confront Sakhi for smoking behind their back
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Drama! Abhimanyu steps out of Birla house
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disheartening! Manjari refuses to sign divorce papers, Abhimanyu leaves Birla house
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
ranbir
OMG! After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to make his Hollywood debut?
Latest Video