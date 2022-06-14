Must read! Rhea Chakraborty drops unseen pictures as she misses Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI : On June 14, 2020, Bollywood lost one of its finest gems, Sushant Singh Rajput. The news of his demise brought a wave of shock in the industry and among fans. It was very difficult to believe this news, and there were many pictures and posts on social media for the actor.

Today marks the second death anniversary of the late actor, and fans are remembering him. Having said that, his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was much discussed after the demise of actor.

Now, Rhea has taken to social media and dropped some exclusive pictures as she remembers the actor.

Also read Shocking! Five relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput die in accident

There has been a long debate not only in court but also on social media with regard to the alleged suicide of the actor.

What are your views on these pictures dropped by Rhea Chakraborty? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Embarrassing! Chakda Express Anushka Sharma lashes out at media for THIS reason, deets inside