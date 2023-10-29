Must read! Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her experience in jail, and being reduced to just a 'number'

MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty was in the Byculla jail for 28 days after the death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused of procuring drugs for the late actor and was later released on bail. Recently, Rhea spoke about her learnings from the time that she spent in jail. The actor said though it was a “frustrating” time, she met some of the “happiest” people inside the jail.

During an event, Rhea was asked about her experience in jail, a video of which the actor shared on social media. In the video, Rhea is heard sharing, “So, you are basically removed from society and put as a number in prison because you are deemed unfit for society. So there itself, this personality or these things you’ve created about yourself are completely broken.”

Rhea Chakraborty shared that she was in an under-trial prison, where people who are not convicted are put. In the prison, she met women who were “innocent” as they were not “proven guilty”. Rhea added, “Seeing them and interacting with them, I experienced a unique kind of love and resilience within those women. They found happiness in small things. They grabbed happiness when they got it. They know how to enjoy a moment, and they are some of the happiest people I have met.”

Rhea was put on media trial when Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in 2020. Her case is still sub-juice.

Recalling how her fellow prisoners found happiness in something as small as a samosa, Rhea continued, “It’s frustrating; they’re languishing, but they know when and how to catch that happiness. And it can be as small as a samosa on a Sunday. It can be as small as somebody dancing for them. So it’s just perspective; it’s how you look at it.”

But the actor did term her time in the jail as the “worst hell”. She concluded, “At that point, yes, my life was in the worst hell it could have been. But heaven or hell is a choice in your head that you can make. It’s difficult to choose heaven each time. But the battle is of the mind, and if you have the strength and desire in your heart, you’ll most definitely battle the mind and win.”

On her last day in jail, Rhea gave a dance performance at the insistence of her fellow inmates. She earlier told India Today, “The excitement and joy and happiness that I saw in these women’s eyes while I was dancing for them, with them is probably the highest point of my life till date.”

