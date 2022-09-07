Must Read! “Rishi Kapoor was the most difficult person to convince for Agneepath”, Karan Malhotra

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Malhotra who has given movies like Agneepath and Brothers, is now all set with his upcoming movie titled Shamshera which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leading role. No doubt, the trailer of the movie has already created a lot of buzz all over social media and the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the movie.

In his recent media interaction, filmmaker Karan Malhotra not only spoke in detail about his movie Shamshera but also on working with Rishi Kapoor in the movie Agneepath and working with his son Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Shamshera.

As we have seen and heard, there are many news articles which are comparing the movie Shamshera with Thugs of Hindustan; on which Karan Malhotra says that both the movies are completely different; there may be few elements which may look similar, but having said that, the nature of the movie Shamshera is completely different from what he has seen in the movie Thugs of Hindostan.

Karan Malhotra also spoke about working with Rishi Kapoor in the movie Agneepath and he said that he was very scared about working with him, because he is not one of the humble actors but someone who will say if he does not like something and he will definitely shout at you. Karan Malhotra also reveals that Rishi Kapoor was very difficult to convince for the movie Agneepath, but it took him three months to get on board, because initially, when he heard about the character 'Rauf Lala', he was skeptical about doing this character.

Karan Malhotra also says that Shamshera is one such movie, which is not celebrating heroism or any specific thing; through this movie, he just wants fans and audience to come to the theatres with their families and celebrate cinema. He just wants to give a great visual treat to all the fans and the audience.

No doubt, the trailer is already getting some amazing response from the fans and we look forward to seeing how the movie Shamshera will be accepted by the fans, which is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd July.

