Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer takes a good start at the box office

MUMBAI :Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie was released yesterday and it has taken a good start at the box office.

The film collected Rs. 11.10 crore on day one which is good. However, a jump is required today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) for the film to collect a fantastic amount during the first weekend.

Karan’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016, had taken an opening of Rs. 13.30 crore. However, that was a Diwali weekend, and the festival surely helped the movie. But, when it comes to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it is a non-holiday release and still getting an opening of Rs. 11.10 crore is quite good. Now, all eyes are on Saturday and Sunday.



Talking about the Hollywood releases, Oppenheimer is stable at the box office and on its second Friday, the movie collected around Rs. 4.50 crore taking the till date total to Rs. 77.70 crore. Meanwhile, Barbie has slowed down and as per early estimates the film has collected Rs. 1.55 crore on its eighth day, taking the total to Rs. 29.05 crore.



Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is yet to reach the 100 crore mark. The film in 17 days has collected around Rs. 99.20 crore.

