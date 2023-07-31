Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer shows a fantastic jump over the weekend

MUMBAI: June was a good month for the Hindi film industry as three films did well at the box office, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, 1920: Horrors of the Heart, and Satyaprem Ki Katha. July started on a very dull note with Neeyat becoming a disaster. So now, all eyes are on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The Karan Johar’s directorial has received a positive response from critics and audiences, and it took a good start at the box office by collecting Rs. 11.10 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the film showed a good jump and collected Rs. 16.05 crore.

Also Read: Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer takes a good start at the box office

On its third day, Sunday, as per early estimates the film has collected around Rs. 18-19 crore, taking the till date total to around Rs. 45-46 crore which is very good. Karan’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had collected Rs. 35.60 crore at the box office in its first weekend. So, of course, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has performed better than the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer.

Now, all eyes are on Monday. The film surely needs to be stable at the box office on weekdays to collect a good amount on its week one.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer, in 10 days, has collected around Rs. 92 crore in India which is quite good. Barbie too has done decently well by collecting around Rs. 35 crore in 10 days. It is only in India where Oppenheimer has collected more than Barbie.

Also Read: WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter review: Karan Johar’s directorial gets thumbs up from moviegoers; netizens call it a ‘complete entertainer’

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.