Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer passes the Monday test

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer passes the Monday test

Here’s how much Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected at the box office in four days...
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI : Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani received a great response at the box office during its first weekend. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan collected Rs. 45.90 crore in three days which is very good.

Now, all eyes were on Monday, and the movie has passed the Monday Test. The film on its day four collected Rs. 7.02 crore, taking the total to Rs. 52.92 crore. In just four days, the film has crossed the 50 crore mark at the box office.

If it stays stable in the coming days, by the end of week one, we can expect it to collect Rs. 70-75 crore at the box office in seven days. This week, there are no major Hindi releases, so during its second weekend, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be the first choice for the moviegoers. So, by the end of its second weekend, we can expect the movie to enter the 100 crore club.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has received positive reviews from the critics and the audiences. The film marked Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after a gap of seven years, and he has surely delivered something more than what the audience expected from him.

Have you watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Let us know your reviews in the comments below...

