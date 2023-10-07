Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Comebacks everyone is excited about

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is just a few weeks away from its release, and well, we will get to watch four comebacks in the movie, and everyone is excited about it.
movie_image: 
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie’s teaser, trailer, and the song Tum Kya Mile have grabbed everyone’s attention.

The movie is just a few weeks away from its release, and well, we will get to watch four comebacks in RRKPK, and everyone is excited about it. Check out the list of comebacks in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani...

Karan Johar

After seven years, Karan Johar is making a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had touched the right chords of our hearts and now, the audience is eagerly waiting to watch the filmmaker create the magic on the big screens again.

Also Read: WOW! Fans want to see THIS song from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – View Poll Results

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan was last seen on the big screen in a cameo in Ki & Ka, and her last Hindi film in which she played a pivotal role was Drona which was released in 2008. So, now after nearly 15 years, she is coming back to Hindi movies. We are sure her fans are excited to watch her on the big screens. Also, in the trailer, she does grab everyone’s attention with her angry woman avatar.

Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s last Hindi film was Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se which was released in 2018. So, now, all the Dharam ji fans will get to watch him after a five year gap.

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Hit Jodi

The hit Jodi of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is also making a comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actors were last seen together in the 2019 release Gully Boy which was a hit at the box office. Everyone loved their chemistry in the movie, and the fans can’t wait to watch their favourite Jodi in a movie again.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the songs of the film to be released.

Also Read: WOW! Alia Bhatt has worn THESE many sarees in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

