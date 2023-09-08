Must read! With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doing well at the box office, let’s look at Ranveer Singh’s success ratio

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been doing well at the box office. It was an important film for Ranveer Singh as the actor’s last few releases had failed to make a mark at the ticket windows.
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been doing well at the box office. The movie has already entered the 100 crore club, and it is said to be a profitable venture for its makers.

Ranveer needed a hit as his last few releases didn’t make a mark at the box office. The actor made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. Till now, he has been a part of 16 films as lead (including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani).

From 16 films, 10 did well at the box office (RRKPK included). From those 10 some were blockbusters, some were hits, and some were semi-hits. But, his six films like Lootera, Kill Dil, Befikre, 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus, failed to make a mark at the box office.

Also Read: Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer shows a drop, but it's steady

So, if we look at the success ratio of Ranveer, the actor’s 62% of films have done well at the box office which is quite good.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was an important film for Ranveer as his last three films 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus were flop. 83 was a very good film, and Ranveer’s performance as Kapil Dev impressed one and all. But, the movie couldn’t be a success as it was made on a very high budget.

After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer currently has no films that are officially announced. However, reportedly, he will be seen in Don 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

Also Read: Must read! Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more Hindi films that crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office this year

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

