Must Read! With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doing well at the box office, let’s look at Alia Bhatt’s success ratio

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles is a successful venture. Well, Alia is one of the most successful actresses of this generation and the proof is the success ratio of her movies.
MUMBAI:  Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles is a successful venture. The film has already crossed the 100 crore mark, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting to know whether it will cross the Rs. 150 crore mark or not.

While Ranveer is getting a lot of praises for his performance as Rocky, Alia too has impressed one and all with her performance as Rani. Well, Alia is one of the most successful actresses of this generation and the proof is the success ratio of her movies.

Till now, Alia has starred in 16 films that were released in theatres. From those 16 films, only two were flops and rest were successful ventures including some being average and some being semi-hit. But, when it comes to flops there have been only two, Shaandaar and Kalank.   

So, her success ratio is 87.50% which is excellent. Clearly, Alia has proved that she is a fantastic actress and can pull audiences to the theatres as well.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was the first woman-centric big-budget film which was released post-pandemic. While many male stars were getting flops, Alia got audiences to theatres and gave a hit.

Her next film is not yet officially announced. But, there have been reports that she has signed Vasan Bala’s next, and will also be seen in a female-centric Spy Universe film which will be produced by YRF. However, there’s no official announcement about these movies.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 


 


 

