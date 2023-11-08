Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jailer box office collection: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer stays steady; Rajinikanth starrer takes a flying start

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is in no mood to stop at the box office. The film, after a fantastic second weekend, stayed steady at the ticket windows on weekdays as well.

In its second week, the film collected Rs. 47.45 crore, taking the total to Rs. 120.78 crore. While Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have released this week, it is expected that the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer will continue to do well in its third weekend as well.

One can expect that the lifetime collection of the film will be around Rs. 150 crore. But, it clearly all depends on how much it collects at the box office during its third week. If during the coming weekend, there’s a huge jump again, then it can collect more than Rs. 150 crore as well. So, let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has taken the box office by storm. The movie, which released yesterday, collected Rs. 58.70 crore (all languages) on its day one, and overseas has collected Rs. 40 crore, taking the first-day worldwide collection of Rs. 98.70 crore.

The film is expected to continue to do well at the box office in the coming days. There will be a drop on its second day, but we can expect it to once again grow over the weekend.

