Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Anjali Anand opens up about the kind of work she is looking forward to post the film

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Anjali Anand opens up about the kind of work she is looking forward to post the film

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won over reviewers and audiences with its contemporary perspective on relationships and families. It also has Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a recent love comedy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was a huge box office hit and a commercial success. After over 7 years, the movie marked director Karan Johar's return to the director's chair.

Tv Actress Anjali Anand spoke about her journey as an actress saying, “Nothing in this industry is easy, but now people know what I am capable of doing, so now it’s not about me introducing myself. I would like to do different stuff. It doesn’t get easier, but it becomes better and more familiar. The process is the same, just a step ahead.”

She further said, “For instance, I would love to do films like Jawan, it just made me feel like this is what Indian cinema is made of. But I would also love to do something totally opposite to Jawan. I want to do different kinds of cinema and different characters. I want to collaborate with directors and people who think differently.”

Anjali further added, “The journey of life or any profession in general is difficult for everyone. It does not matter where you come from, what level you are at, whether you are a star kid or not. Star kids do have difficulties, but they are different from ours. They are a few steps ahead but it does not mean that they don’t have difficulties. If you own a business, you won't give it to somebody else whom you don’t know. You would want to give it to your son or daughter. Your priority will be your son or daughter. So I think that’s natural. How we take care of the opportunities that are given depends on us. I don’t think our journey is more difficult than theirs, they do have certain privileges that we don’t but difficulties are everywhere. You get the opportunities in life; what you do with that opportunity depends on you. Even when they are given opportunities, they are compared to their parents. I know a lot of star kids and they are perfectly wonderful children. They are hard-working, maybe sometimes more than us because they know what they have been given is special and they cherish it.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

