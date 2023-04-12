Must Read! Rohit Bal gains consciousness after 10 days in the hospital, fashion designer shows signs of recovery

It has now been 8 days since the popular fashion designer has been in the hospital and his sister Aruna has constantly been by his side.
Rohit Bal

MUMBAI : Well known fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly in critical condition and admitted at NCR’s Medanta Hospital. The acclaimed designer who previously suffered a massive heart attack 13 years ago has been struggling with ill health for a while and has been on ventilator support. It has now been 8 days since the popular fashion designer has been in the hospital and his sister Aruna has constantly been by his side.

Rohit Bal has woken up after a 10 day stay at the hospital and is showing positive signs of recovery. His health seems to have taken a turn for the better. Rohit was admitted to the Medanta hospital around the 23rd November. The source also stated, “Rohit has often bounced back. He has had issues in the past with his health and has managed to get back on his feet. He is a fighter who has heart will power.”

Rohit began his flourishing career in the fashion industry in 1986 and founded the Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd with his brother. 

