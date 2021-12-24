Must read! Before Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen was romantically linked with these celebrities

MUMBAI:Sushmita Sen is indeed one of the finest actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Recently the actress shared the news of her breakup with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

This was the shocking information which the actress shared yesterday to her social media handle by sharing the post.

So today, we are going to discuss the Bollywood celebrities who were romantically linked with the actress Sushmita Sen before Rohman.

1. Vikram Bhatt

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is also known for his extra marital affair with the actress Sushmita Sen. They were in a relationship in the year 1996.

2. Randeep Hooda

In the year 2008, actress Sushmita Sen name was taken in linked up rumors with this cricketer Wasim Akram. Wasim Akram and Sushmita Sen were judging a reality show back then.

3. Wasim Akram

4. Mudassar Aziz

Sushmita Sen and Mudassar Aziz collaborated for the movie Dulha Mil Gaya which had Fardeen Khan in the leading role. Sushmita Sen and Mudassar Aziz were rumored to be in a live-in relationship. But they parted ways in the year 2009.

5. Manav Menon

It was also said that actress Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with the ad-filmmaker Manav Menon. This was during early 2000. They continued to be friends after their split.

6. Imtiaz Khatri

There were many link up rumors about the actress with entrepreneur Imtiaz Khatri. Sushmita Sen and Imtiaz Khatri were clicked at many parties together.

Well these are the list of names who were rumored to be romantically linked with the Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front actress Sushmita Sen was seen in the web series Aarya season 2, she is getting some amazing response from the fans for her web series and her character in the show.

