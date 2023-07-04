Must Read! Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy makes his Paparazzi debut, here is the video

Recently we have seen Ronit Roy attending a movie screening with his family and his son Agasthya Bose Roy is grabbing the attention all over internet
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 14:29
movie_image: 
Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy

MUMBAI:  Actor Ronit Roy has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution, over the time the actor who has been seen in some good positive and negative characters is currently winning hearts with his latest movie Gumraah which has Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the leading role.

Recently we have seen the actor attending the celebrity screening of the movie Gumraah with his wife and his son Agasthya Bose Roy and we have we can seen the pictures and videos floating all over the internet, the fnas are indeed not keeping calm and they are praising the actor and also his son Agasthya Bose Roy as he is less to be seen in media. The fans are really happy as his son Agasthya Bose Roy has made Media debut.

ALSO READ – Gumraah review! Poor writing and bad screenplay makes you "Gumraah" which leads you nowhere

Indeed we have not seen the son of the actor Ronit Roy earlier, and this is the first time he is making his media appearance, well in no time he has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience all over the internet.

He attracted the fans with his amazing height and also with his cuteness, there are many comments all over the internet which are saying that he is very cute and he has a chance to come in Bollywood.

What are your views on the actor Ronit Roy and his son Agasthya Bose Roy making his Paparazzi debut, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Anusha Dandekar replies to trolls after she failed to incite response from Gauri Khan

Ronit Roy Gumraah AGASTHYA BOSE ROY Aditya Roy Kapur Mrunal Thakur Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 14:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Imlie: Aww! Imlie understands Atharva with no words, Becomes saviour for the workers
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Must Read! Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy makes his Paparazzi debut, here is the video
MUMBAI:  Actor Ronit Roy has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution, over the time...
Wow! Meet the real love of Abhinav from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Cute! Sahiba's touch relieves Angad's pain
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Lovely! Fans celebrate the anniversary of the beginning of Faisu and Jannat’S friendship
MUMBAI:   Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media...
Recent Stories
Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy
Must Read! Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy makes his Paparazzi debut, here is the video

Latest Video

Related Stories
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon gets angry as fan pushes her daughter
Ajay Devgn, Tabu,
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee & Shantanu signed for 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha'
getting married and him being single
Interesting! Aditya Roy Kapur on his peers getting married and him being single, “It’s JOMO”
Rohman Shawl
Must Read! Sushmita Sen seen working out with her ex Rohman Shawl, netizens react “why is the actress so confused with her life”
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt
WOW! Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt spotted together; fans hoping for 'Dulhania 3'
Sheeba Akashdeep
World Health Day: I promote happiness as the biggest health giver, says Sheeba Akashdeep