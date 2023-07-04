Must Read! Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy makes his Paparazzi debut, here is the video

MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy has been winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution, over the time the actor who has been seen in some good positive and negative characters is currently winning hearts with his latest movie Gumraah which has Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the leading role.

Recently we have seen the actor attending the celebrity screening of the movie Gumraah with his wife and his son Agasthya Bose Roy and we have we can seen the pictures and videos floating all over the internet, the fnas are indeed not keeping calm and they are praising the actor and also his son Agasthya Bose Roy as he is less to be seen in media. The fans are really happy as his son Agasthya Bose Roy has made Media debut.

Indeed we have not seen the son of the actor Ronit Roy earlier, and this is the first time he is making his media appearance, well in no time he has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience all over the internet.

He attracted the fans with his amazing height and also with his cuteness, there are many comments all over the internet which are saying that he is very cute and he has a chance to come in Bollywood.

