Must Read! Rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari get love from netizens saying, ‘made for each other’

Recently Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were seen attending a party in the City, and fans are showering all their love towards this rumored couple.
movie_image: 
Ibrahim Ali Khan

MUMBAI : Over the time many celebrities have been grabbing the attention of their fans with their public appearances and now the star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are the talk of town for their rumored relationship.

 

 


There are many reports which are speaking about their relationship but nothing has been official or confirmed, recently Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were clicked attending a common party in the City, well these two have grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet.

The fans are not keeping calm but are showing all the love towards watch this rumored couple, check out the comment below

As we can see these comments, fans are excited for the rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari. Many people are even saying that their Jodi is the best, and few are saying Ibrahim Ali Khan is looking very handsome and they are made for each other.

What are your views on these comments of the netizens for Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

