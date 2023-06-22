Must Read! Rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari gets love from the netizen, they are saying ‘made for each other’

Recently Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari was seen attending a party in the City, fans are showering the all the love towards this rumored couple
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 15:40
movie_image: 
Ibrahim Ali Khan

MUMBAI : Over the time these celebrities have been grabbing the attention of the fans with their public appearances and now the star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are the talk of town for their rumored relationship.

 

 


There are many reports which are speaking about their relationship but nothing has been official or confirmed, recently Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were clicked attending a common party in the City, well these two have grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet.

The fans are not keeping calm but are showing all the love towards watch this rumored couple, check out the comment below

ALSO READ – (https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/oh-no-yo-yo-honey-singh-gets-death-threat-gangster-goldy-brar-delhi-police-kicks)


As we can see these comments, fans are showering all the love for this rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, many people are saying that their Jodi is best, also few saying Ibrahim Ali Khan is looking very handsome and they are made for each other.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/adipurush-controversy-must-read-kriti-sanon-s-mother-geeta-reacts-says-insaan-ki)

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan Palak Tiwari IBRAHIM ALI KHAN FANS BOLLYWOD STARKID Shweta Tiwari Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 15:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav: High Drama! Daksh finds rudraksha in Sati's hand, takes her to the temple room
MUMBAI : COLORS' upcoming show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe,...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum:What! Shivendra slaps Raghavendra, Shivendra and Surilii decide to leave the house
MUMBAI : Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Must Read! Rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari gets love from the netizen, they are saying ‘made for each other’
MUMBAI : Over the time these celebrities have been grabbing the attention of the fans with their public appearances and...
Pandya Store: What! Dhara falls unconscious, Shiva gets to about Arushi's intentions
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Aww! This cute reaction of actress Kiara Advani wins our hearts as paps asked about by Sidharth Malhotra
MUMBAI : Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space and talking...
Really! Kangana Ranaut approves Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dig at ex Hrithik Roshan in Tiku Weds Sheru promo, upset Netizens say “shameless behavior”
MUMBAI :Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented and outspoken actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has...
Recent Stories
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Must Read! Rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari gets love from the netizen, they are saying ‘made for each other’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kiara Advani
Aww! This cute reaction of actress Kiara Advani wins our hearts as paps asked about by Sidharth Malhotra
Garima Chaurasia raised temperature with her hotness
Hotness alert! Here are times actress Garima Chaurasia raised temperature with her hotness
Insaan Ki Galtiyon Ko
Adipurush Controversy: Must Read! Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta reacts, says “Insaan Ki Galtiyon Ko…”
Here’s all you need to know about Adipurush actress Trupti Toradmal
Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about Adipurush actress Trupti Toradmal, who portrayed Vibhishana’s wife Sarama in the film
mistakenly became a suspect in Gulshan Kumar murder case
Shocking! Manav Kaul recalls the time he mistakenly became a suspect in Gulshan Kumar murder case
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha
Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” - Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha