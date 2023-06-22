Must Read! Rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari gets love from the netizen, they are saying ‘made for each other’

MUMBAI : Over the time these celebrities have been grabbing the attention of the fans with their public appearances and now the star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are the talk of town for their rumored relationship.



There are many reports which are speaking about their relationship but nothing has been official or confirmed, recently Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were clicked attending a common party in the City, well these two have grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet.

The fans are not keeping calm but are showing all the love towards watch this rumored couple, check out the comment below

As we can see these comments, fans are showering all the love for this rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, many people are saying that their Jodi is best, also few saying Ibrahim Ali Khan is looking very handsome and they are made for each other.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari

