Must Read! Saif Ali Khan calls himself ‘chota-sa landlord’; says ‘I get calls about issues about the ACs, leakage’

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular personalities in B-town.

Recently, the actor along with his 'Bhoot Police' co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez graced the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. While they had a fun time, they also shared some interesting details about their lives and about the film, on the popular comedy talk show.

When host Kapil Sharma asked Jacqueline if she had really rented Priyanka Chopra's previous home in Juhu as was reported in the media, the actress replied in the affirmative and said, "Naya ghar hai and bahut accha hai (It's a new house and very beautiful)."

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan: Success is measured in strange, different ways

Kapil Sharma then confronted Saif Ali Khan and asked him about the media reports that stated he too had lent out an apartment of his. To this, Saif reacted and said that it was unbelievable because the news of him letting out his old apartment and even the details of how much it was rented out at, had been out in the media even before he was done with the registry and other paperwork formalities.

Talking about renting properties, Saif then said that he was a chota-sa landlord. Saif said that being a landlord and dealing with the tenants' complaints is a 'big headache'. "Arre, it's a very big headache. Main bhi chhota sa landlord hoon (Even I'm a small-scale landlord)," Saif Ali Khan said on the show. He added, "We still have the old mentality, so, we invested in flats and put them up on rent. But I get calls about issues about the ACs, leakage. A lot of times I thought of hiring someone for the job." Saif then revealed that he finally did hire a manager for the job but shared that before that he would attend to the calls himself. According to media reports, Saif and Kareena put up their house on rent for a monthly rental of Rs 3.5 lakh.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: OMG! Saif Ali Khan reveals the shocking reason why he couldn’t have a small wedding

CREDIT: DNAINDIA