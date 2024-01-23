Must Read! Saif Ali Khan gives a health update “tricep’s tendon was torn very badly, barely holding in place”

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, etc but also in web series like Sacred Games. The actor has earned himself a massive fan following with his versatile body of work. The actor who was last seen in the mythological film Adipurush is known to be a doting dad to his children Sara, Ibrahim, Jey and Taimur.

Also Read- What! When Saif Ali Khan opened up about his ex wife Amrita Singh not letting him meet his children Sara and Ibrahim; “Each time I look at their pictures, I feel like crying”

The Vikram Vedha actor recently had an emergency surgery as his old injury was triggered when he was performing an action scene for his upcoming film Devara. The actor said he had unbearable pain in his tricep. He said, “I thought it was all right, and kind of carried on. Then I was working out, and the pain felt aggravated. The bandwidth of the pain increased. It hurt if I did anything strenuous. So I thought it best to get an MRI done. Because it was hurting even when I was holidaying with my family for the New Year. It was then that we discovered that the tricep’s tendon was torn very badly, barely holding in place like a rubber band which can snap at any moment.”

He further added, “When they opened up the arm, they realized the surgery was very badly needed. They cleaned it up, removed the fluid, sorted out the nerve as well as stitched up the tricep. I must say the doctors in charge were brilliant. They made some incisions in the bone and re-attached the tendon with a kind of anchor with dissolvable material that blends into the bone and heals the whole arm perfectly.”

Also Read-What! When Saif Ali Khan revealed he was asked to breakup with Amrita Singh for his debut film, “It was a moral choice”

Saif concluded, "But it isn’t that serious. I will be home in one more day. I am fine now. Everything is good now. It was a kind of preventive surgery and just in time. This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Free Press Journal