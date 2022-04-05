Must read! Saif Ali Khan reveals the similarity between his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and him

Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is a star in his own right. Ibrahim enjoys great popularity and many fan clubs dedicated to him on social media.
MUMBAI: Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is a star in his own right. Ibrahim enjoys great popularity and many fan clubs dedicated to him on social media. The young and handsome star kid is currently working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about what's similar between the two of them. The actor said Ibrahim is unpretentious like he was when he was young. He also shared how Ibrahim feels that he looks like a young Saif.

Reacting to how Ibrahim is slowing learning the ropes of filmmaking, Saif said, “I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard. I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well.”

Talking about one of his old interviews during which he said that it was not his age to read poetry, Saif said that he was very unpretentious at that time, just like Ibrahim is at present. Claiming that he is far more pretentious now, Saif said, “At a certain age you should be unpretentious and simple which I see in young Ibrahim and it's nice. But to have the same attitude at a later age is not necessarily correct.”

Ibrahim has often been spotted on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks Karan's return to direction after many years and stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

Talking about Ibrahim’s interest in films, Saif had previously shared his support for his son’s future and said that the star kid seems prepared for his acting career. “I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in,” he told an entertainment portal.

Credits: Hindustan Times


    
 

    
    
    

Latest Video