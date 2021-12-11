Must read! Saira Banu steps out for the first time after legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s demise

MUMBAI : Saira Banu made her first public appearance after the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The actress was seen at Subhash Ghai’s acting institution Whistling Woods. In the video, she was seen with Dharmendra and Subhash Ghai. Saira was emotional as she stepped out for the first time after her husband Dilip Kumar passed away.

Today is Dilip Kumar’s 99th birthday. And on the occasion, the actress was invited by Subhash Ghai’s acting institution Whistling Woods, where certain students had made a painting of Dilip Kumar. Whistling Woods’ head Subhash Ghai was seen welcoming Saira Banu personally and remained present with her as long as she was on the premises.

On Dilip Kumar’s 99th birthday, she has also penned an emotional letter, which she shared with Etimes. The letter said, ‘As I said on the occasion of our wedding anniversary two months ago, he is very much in our midst, gently holding my hand and expressing his feelings without words... by just the unmatched, inimitable eloquence of his eyes. Once again I know I’m not alone now and forever. Happy birthday, Jaan.'

