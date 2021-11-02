Must Read! Sajid Nadiadwala performs the last rites of late actress Divya Bharti's father

MUMBAI: Sajid Nadiadwala is a well-known film producer.

He has been in the news since he had received the National Award for his film, Chhichhore, after it was awarded the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi. The producer had received a lot of praise for his beautiful gesture to dedicate the National Award to the film's lead and late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Once again, people are admiring the actions of Sajid Nadiadwala, but the news isn't a happy one. According to reports, Sajid's late ex-wife and actress, Divya Bharti's father, Om Prakash Bharti, had passed away, and it was the producer who performed his last rites.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, late actress, Divya Bharti's father, Om Prakash Bharti had passed away on October 30, 2021, due to some age-related health issues. As per the report, along with his family members, it was his late daughter's ex-husband, Sajid Nadiadwala who didn't leave his side till the last moment. It is also reported that Sajid Nadiadwala performed his ex-father-in-law's last rites and spent some time with the family to mourn his demise. The report can be read as, "Sajid was by Divya's father side when he passed away. He was at the cremation the next day." The report further added that Sajid Nadiadwala had treated his late ex-wife, Divya Bharti's parents, Om Prakash Bharti and Meeta Bharti, as his own, since the day of their marriage. However, the producer had gotten more close to them after the demise of their daughter and his ex-wife. After Divya's death, Sajid has fulfilled all the responsibilities of a son and, now after the demise of Om Prakash Bharti, the producer is entirely focused on the health of Meeta Bharti. The report added, "For Sajid, Om Prakash Bharti was like his own father. He calls Divya's parents mom and dad. Now that the patriarch is gone, Sajid will look after Divya's mom just like any son."

For the uninitiated, Divya and Sajid had met each other for the first time when Divya was working with Govinda in the movie, Shola Aur Shabnam. They had tied the knot on May 10, 1992, in a private ceremony. However, sadly on April 5, 1993, Divya Bharti had fallen off from her apartment and had died at the age of 19.

