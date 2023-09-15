Must read! Salman Khan jokes about his own films not working at the box office, here's what he said

MUMBAI: Salman Khan recently graced the trailer launch event of Gippy Grewal's upcoming Punjabi entertainer, 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan'. At the event, the star also spoke of his own films' performance at the ticket counter.

Salman said now Rs 1,000 crore should be treated as the new benchmark for films' performance at the box office.

Salman stated, “I think the Rs100 crore mark is going to be the rock bottom now. Everything would be Rs 400-500-600 crore plus now for the Punjabi industry, Hindi industry, every industry. Even Marathi films are doing these numbers. Rs 100 crore is not going to be a very big deal. I think the benchmark should be Rs 1000 crore for a film right now.”

Hearing Salman speak of numbers, Gippy said, “When our films used to do business of Rs 10-15 crore, we would be surprised. Last time, when asked if our film can do Rs 100 crore, we didn’t know what to say. But by God’s grace, everything went well. If Salman sir is saying, then something huge will happen.”

Salman responded, “Mere pe mat jana bhai, picture pe jana, kyuki mere khud ke predictions meri films pe nahi chal rahe (Don't go by what I say brother, go by the film as my predictions about my own films are not seemingly working).”

For the unversed, both 'Gadar 2' and 'Pathaan' have crossed that milestone globally, while Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, Jawan, is looking to break that record as it has already minted around Rs 900 crore.

On the work front, Salman is looking forward to the release of his actioner 'Tiger 3' which will see him once again share screen space with Katrina Kaif. Salman was also seen in his 'Tiger' avatar in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback, 'Pathaan.'

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, 'Tiger 3' is slated for a November release. Salman was last seen in the box office failure, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'

