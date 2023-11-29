Must Read! Salman Khan reveals why Antim and Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan flopped, “ audiences ka paisa…”

MUMBAI : Salman Khan is the undisputed star of the Hindi film industry. He is currently basking in the glory of his last released film Tiger 3 which is close to making Rs 450 at the box office. In a recent interview he spoke about why his films like Antim and Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan flopped at the box office.

Salman said, “When these films were released, people were not going to theatres. Moreover, we didn’t do blockbuster prices, we were going for popular prices. Our box office numbers were lower in those films but we focused on saving the audience’s money. How much did you watch Tiger 3 at? Rs 600, 1000?”

He further added, “For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim, our prices were not over Rs 250. Ek toh acha karo bhai. Humare number kam aa rahe hai, lekin audiences ka paisa bach raha hai (We earned less, but we saved the audiences money in that process. We did a good deed). If Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would have released today, the numbers would have been a lot more than what they were.”

Salman also said that it is important to taste failure to feel like a winner. He added, “I don’t taste success at all. I think success has made more failures than failure itself. What is important is to get the bitter taste of failure, so that it gets you to work your best. Sometimes, to succeed, you have to change everything about yourself. You have to work harder, be more sincere, more dedicated, more motivated. Failure is something we all have gone through and anybody who has made it after that is the real winner.”

