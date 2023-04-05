Must Read! Salman Khan should collaborate with these directors to be back with a bang

MUMBAI : Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has failed to make a mark at the box office. The film has collected Rs. 104 crore till now, and it looks like the lifetime collection will be less than Rs. 110 crore. Well, he has Tiger 3 lined up, and that film has chances to do well at the box office.

But, we list down five directors Salman Khan should team up with to be back with a bang...

Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have not given a single flop till now. Their last film together was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and it had collected Rs. 210.16 crore. There have been reports of them teaming up for a movie titled Prem Ki Shaadi, and let’s hope that it happens soon.

Ali Abbas Zafar

Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai were blockbusters, and even Bharat was a semi-hit at the box office. Also, Ali Abbas Zafar gets the best out of Salman Khan when it comes to performance as well. So, it would be great if they team up again.

Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have worked together in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight. Apart from Tubelight, the other two did very well at the box office, and just like Ali, even Kabir gets the best out of Salman Khan.

Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala made his directorial debut with Kick starring Salman in the lead, and impressed one and all with his narration. We all have been waiting for Kick 2, so let’s hope that soon Salman and Sajid team up again.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

According to reports, due to a tiff, Salman Khan walked out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. But, won’t it be amazing if Salman and SLB teams up again, and if not for Inshallah maybe some other movie?

