Must Read! Salman Khan should collaborate with these directors to be back with a bang

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has failed to make a mark at the box office. So, we list down five directors Salman Khan should team up with to be back with a bang...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 19:44
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI :   Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has failed to make a mark at the box office. The film has collected Rs. 104 crore till now, and it looks like the lifetime collection will be less than Rs. 110 crore. Well, he has Tiger 3 lined up, and that film has chances to do well at the box office.

But, we list down five directors Salman Khan should team up with to be back with a bang...

Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have not given a single flop till now. Their last film together was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and it had collected Rs. 210.16 crore. There have been reports of them teaming up for a movie titled Prem Ki Shaadi, and let’s hope that it happens soon.

Also Read: Interesting! Salman Khan always wears THIS colour outfits at the trailer launch event of his movies

Ali Abbas Zafar

Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai were blockbusters, and even Bharat was a semi-hit at the box office. Also, Ali Abbas Zafar gets the best out of Salman Khan when it comes to performance as well. So, it would be great if they team up again.

Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have worked together in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight. Apart from Tubelight, the other two did very well at the box office, and just like Ali, even Kabir gets the best out of Salman Khan.

Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala made his directorial debut with Kick starring Salman in the lead, and impressed one and all with his narration. We all have been waiting for Kick 2, so let’s hope that soon Salman and Sajid team up again.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

According to reports, due to a tiff, Salman Khan walked out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. But, won’t it be amazing if Salman and SLB teams up again, and if not for Inshallah maybe some other movie?

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali once revealed he shares a love-hate relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saying, “I was in a dilemma…”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Salman Khan Sooraj Barjatya Ali Abbas Zafar Kabir Khan Sajid Nadiadwala Sanjay Leela Bhansali Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Tiger 3 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 19:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie: Sad! Atharva pays rent forcefully, fails to send Kairi to camp
MUMBAI :   Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Must Read! Salman Khan should collaborate with these directors to be back with a bang
MUMBAI :   Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has failed to make a mark at the box office. The film has...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Oops! Radhika’s family waits for the cake, Radhika loses her phone
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Viaan not ready to meet Aarav’s mother, tells Katha about it
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Imlie: Woah! Imlie to get down to help Kairi and Chini board the bus
MUMBAI :   Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Adah Sharma speaks up for 'The Kerala Story'; don't judge film by its trailer
MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma has shared that her upcoming film 'The Kerala Story' has not shown Kerala in a "derogatory...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Must Read! Salman Khan should collaborate with these directors to be back with a bang
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma speaks up for 'The Kerala Story'; don't judge film by its trailer
The Kerala Story
'The Kerala Story': After row, 32,000 missing women changed to 3
Dhoom 3
From Dhoom 3 to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Sidharth Nigam has come a long way, check out his journey
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Oh No! Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her botched nose surgery, “I went into a deep, deep depression”
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! Bhumi Pednekar tells paparazzi ‘bahot garmi hai’; netizens say, “Then wear something light and comfy”
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha
Shocking! Netizens Troll Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha over their latest Public appearance, check out what they had to say