Must Read! Salman Khan treats his fans with Tiger 3, Pathan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, No Entry 2 to be released next year

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with close friends and family. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has even interacted with the paparazzi and updated with his upcoming releases.

Besides putting everyone at ease about his health post his snakebite incident, the birthday boy also dropped some exciting and crucial updates about his upcoming movies.

Here’s a list of all the interesting details revealed on Salman Khan’s birthday about his upcoming movies straight from the horse’s mouth…

Bhai disclosed that Tiger 3 will arrive in December 2022, while confirming SRK’s cameo in it.

He added that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan will release before Tiger 3, in which he’ll have a cameo.

Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2 will go on floors after wrapping Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Salman Khan also confirmed that Bajrangi Bhaijaan part 2 will be titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.

