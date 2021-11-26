MUST READ! Samantha Ruth Prabhu gears up to play bisexual in her next; DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. By showcasing her amazing acting chops, the lady has carved a niche for herself in the cinema world. She is now gearing up for her next film wherein she will play the role of a bisexual woman.

The talented actress is all set to make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Philip John, whose credits include Downton Abbey.

Variety reports that the project will be produced by Sunitha Tati, who had previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of the Korean comedy Miss Granny. She will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman running her own detective agency. Samantha told the publication, “I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby.”

She added, “My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set.”

Talking about the film, it is expected to go on the floors from August 2022.

Coming back to Samantha, she was last seen playing a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the second season of the hit web series, The Family Man. She played a character called Raji. She is waiting for the release of the Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

