Must Read! Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares note about marriage

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. Her acting prowess and beautiful screen presence have impressed everyone.

The actress has shared a picture from the Hyderabad airport as she left for a new trip. In the photo, she was seen with her makeup artist Sadhna Singh and stylist Preetham Jukalker. Samantha did not reveal the destination but said that she was ‘going to foreign’. Preetham also shared pictures from the flight but did not say where they were headed to. Samantha was seen in a white shirt and white shorts in the picture.

The actress also reposted a message, which asked parents to invest in their daughter's education rather than save up for her wedding day. The message read, “Make your daughter so capable that you don't have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to.”

Samantha recently made headlines for her personal life. She announced separation from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya.

This will be Samantha's second trip after her separation. She recently holidayed in Rishikesh with a friend. She shared photos and videos from her helicopter ride, a visit to the Beatles Ashram and more.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the second season of the hit spy series, The Family Man.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES