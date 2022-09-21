Must Read! Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan actors who have played God in their movie

Wed, 09/21/2022 - 19:35
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen Bollywood actors playing different characters in their movies. It is always a treat to watch different actors in their characters and these characters create some remarkable place in the hearts and Minds of the fans and audience.

As we all know the upcoming movie Thank God which has Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading role is all set to hit the big screen, Ajay Devgan will be seen playing the God in the movie and trailer of the movie is already creating a strong buzz all over the social media.

Having said that today let us have a look at the list of actors who played God in different form in their movies

Sanjay Dutt


No doubt Sanjay Dutt is one of the most loved and followed actors in the Bollywood industry. We have seen the actor playing Yamraj, the god of death in the movie Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi which also has Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the leading role

Amitabh Bachchan


 
The Shahensha of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan was seen playing God in the movie God Tussi Great Ho which also had Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra along with Sohail Khan. God Tussi Great Ho was the remake of Hollywood blockbuster Bruce Almighty.

Akshay Kumar


The khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar was seen playing God in the movie OMG which had Paresh Rawal in the leading role. The actor is currently preparing for the sequel of the movie.

 
Ajay Devgn


The upcoming movie of Ajay Devgn titled Thank God where the actor is playing God in the movie is already the talk of the town. The movie which also has Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra is all set to hit the big screen on 14th October

Well these are some of the actors who have played different forms of Gods in their movies. What are your views on this, do let us know in the comments section below.

