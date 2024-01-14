Must Read! Sanjay Gupta's Take on Tiger 3 and Jawan Box Office Clash: Timing Matters

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta reflects on the box office clash between Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, suggesting that the timing of their releases played a crucial role in the audience response.
MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, box office clashes often spark discussions about the success and performance of films. The recent clash between Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has drawn attention, with both movies receiving love from their massive fan bases. However, Jawan emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film, surpassing Tiger 3 in terms of box office collections.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta weighed in on the matter, expressing his belief that the outcome might have been different if Tiger 3 had been released before Jawan. Gupta took to social media to share his perspective, stating, "I strongly feel that had TIGER 3 come before JAWAN things would have been different. It’s just that Atlee set a whole new benchmark with every scene he shot."

Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, achieved monumental success, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark after its release on September 7, 2023. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

On the other hand, Tiger 3, the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, garnered approximately Rs 466 crore worldwide after its release on November 12, 2023. Despite its impressive performance, it secured the fifth position among the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023.

The clash between these two cinematic giants underscores the importance of release timing and audience reception. As the industry continues to witness such high-profile clashes, filmmakers and enthusiasts alike analyze the factors that contribute to a film's success, recognizing that timing can indeed be a critical element in determining the fate of a box office battle.

