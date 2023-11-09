Must Read! Sanya Malhotra’s role in Jawan based on the 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy? Dr Kafeel Khan remembers the harrowing ordeal and thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee for brining the issue to light

Sanya Malhotra plays the role of a doctor who is desperate to get oxygen cylinders delivered to her hospital where critically ill children are fighting for their lives.
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film that released yesterday has made headlines for already making over Rs 65 crores at the box office. The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and many others.

Sanya Malhotra plays the role of a doctor who is desperate to get oxygen cylinders delivered to her hospital where critically ill children are fighting for their lives. Sadly, the crisis turns into one of the biggest human tragedies as 63 children lose their lives. This scene has uncanny resemblance to the 2017 Gorakhpar tragedy where 63 children died. Director Atlee seems to have taken inspiration from Dr Kafeel Khan whose heroic efforts to secure oxygen cylinders for critically ill children went unnoticed and he was later accused of malpractice and had to face legal battles that led to his arrest.

Dr Khan took to his social media page to thanks Atlee and SRK to bring up the issue and wrote, “I haven't seen Jawan but people have been messaging me saying they missed you. There is a lot of difference between the film world and real life. The culprits in the army, health minister etc. get punished. But here I and those 81 families are still wandering for justice. Thank you @iamsrk sir and @Atlee_dir sir for raising the social issue.”

Jawan Also highlights the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, and Farmer suicides in India. The film has already entered the 200 crores club within a few days of its release and will soon enter the 300 crores club. Jawan released on 7th September 2023. 

Credit- FreePressJournal 
 

