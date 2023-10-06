Must Read! Sara Ali Khan gets a hit with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; take a look at the actresses who need a hit at the box office

MUMBAI:Post pandemic, things have changed a lot for the Hindi film industry. One cannot guess which film will work at the box office and which will fail to make a mark. Well, there were many actors who needed a hit to boost their careers and one of them was Sara Ali Khan.

Finally, she got a hit with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. But, there are still many actresses who need a hit at the box office. Check out the list below...

Janhvi Kapoor

After the pandemic, two films of Jahnvi Kapoor were released in theatres, Roohi and Mili. Both the movies didn’t do well at the box office. Her next release will be Bawaal. Let’s see what response it gets.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger, which was a disaster at the box office. The actress has multiple films lined up and her next film to release in theatres will be Dream Girl 2.

Bhumi Pednekar

There was a time when Bhumi was starring in back-to-back hits. However, the actress’ last four releases, Badhaai Do, Raksha Bandhan, Bheed and Afwaah, turned out to be flops at the box office. She now has movies like Bhakshak, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake to look forward to.

Taapsee Pannu

Before the pandemic, Taapsee was considered as one of the biggest actresses in the Indian film industry. While there’s no doubt that she is very talented, her last couple of releases like Shabaash Mithu and Dobaaraa were disasters at the box office.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has given back-to-back flops like Radhe Shyam, Beast, Acharya Cirkus and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress has no upcoming releases this year. She will be seen in Guntur Kaaram (Telugu) in the coming year.

