Must Read! Sara Ali Khan says, “My performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible and I was not convincing in Coolie No. 1”

MUMBAI : Sara Ali Khan has been a part of films like Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1, and Atrangi Re. The actress’ performance in Kedarnath was loved by everyone, but she failed to impress the audience in Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1. However, Sara herself has now given her views on her performance in both the movies.

In interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actress spoke about her journey in Bollywood and said, “Beginning of my career when I was doing Kedarnath and Simmba, I was very unapologetically about who I am, and maybe like after Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 happened, I had reasons to apologised, and I took them very seriously. Suddenly, I became just a little bit too aware and a little too self-conscious in a certain way and I started I need to feel apologised for who I am which is not the way I want to be.”

“I don’t even really know because I think that whether it’s good films or bad films, part of being an actor is self-exploration. Like what we do, we express ourselves, we emote, we go through different situations fictitiously and we are doing that to understand ourselves better,” she added.

Sara further said that they (actors) should be allowed to make mistakes and she has made mistakes in the past. When further asked like what, she said, “Like my performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible and I was not convincing in Coolie No. 1, and I am aware of that. It is also an expectation game, after Kedarnath and Simmba, me, my mother, my brother, the audience, everybody had certain expectations because I was decent in these films.”

“I remember calling Aanand ji, and telling him that you want to replace me. Nobody knows this and I don’t like to talk about it much. Love Aaj Kal released on the 14th Feb and I was to start shooting for Aanand ji on 26th Feb, so I called him on 16th Feb and I was like do you think that I can do this and he was like fear and this playing on the back foot might be something that Sara does, but Rinku doesn’t and you are my Rinku, and you are never gonna talk to me like that again,” the actress added.

Sara is now gearing up for the release of Gaslight which is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March 2023.

