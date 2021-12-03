Must Read! Sara Ali Khan talks about growing up with Amrita Singh, her "single mother"

MUMBAI: During an interview, actress Sara Ali Khan called her mother, Amrita Singh, her "third eye" and joked that her future husband would have to move in with her and her mother. In an interview ahead of the release of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, the actor stated that she depends on her mother, so she wouldn't be able to live without her. According to Sara, growing up with a single mother made her wise beyond her years. “I grew up fast and saw a lot in life. Perhaps they helped me grow up a little faster,” she told The Times of India.

In today's day and age, living with a single mother makes you a little tougher and harder than you have to be. Then you don't live in a fantasy world for very long. Then you see the world as it is."

In Atrangi Re, Sara runs away from her family to be with the man she loves. In the interview, she said that it would be impossible for her to do something like that in real life.

“I can’t even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my outfit with the help of my mother. Till my mom doesn’t tell me, ‘Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak of green in that corner of your dupatta’, I won’t be able to step out for an interview. I am not capable of running away from my mother. Wherever I run away to, she is the home I have to return to, every day.”

When Sara was asked if she had ever felt the need to rebel and 'break the shackles,' she answered, "No. I'll even marry someone who can move in and live with me. I will never leave my mom. Despite the jokes, she is a very liberal woman, my mother. She is the sound of reason, so, no, I’m never running away.”

Sara Khan is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Her parents separated very early on. She made her acting debut in 2018's Kedarnath. Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, and Coolie No 1 followed, none of which were well-reviewed, although Simmba was a box office sensation.

Atrangi Re, her new film with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, will air on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

