Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 5: After a good extended weekend, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer shows a drop

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha collected a good amount in its extended weekend. But, it showed a huge drop on its first Monday.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 12:02
SatyaPrem

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha took a good opening at the box office, and during the weekend also it showed a good jump. In its first extended (four day) weekend, the film collected Rs. 38.50 crore which was very good. But, now all eyes were on Monday.

Well, the movie showed a drop on Monday which was expected, but the drop is quite huge. The film on its fifth day collected Rs. 4.21 crore, taking the five-day total to Rs. 42.71 crore.

Also Read: SatyaPrem Ki Katha movie review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are excellent in this film which is A Must Watch, 100 Takka!

SatyaPrem Ki Katha needs to be stable at the box office in the coming days to get a good number in its first week. If the movie stays stable at the box office, then maybe it will cross the 50 crore mark in 8 days.

There are no major releases this month till Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on 28th July 2023. So, SatyaPrem Ki Katha many weeks ahead to collect at the box office and become a hit, however it will be interesting to see if the long window will actually benefit the film or not.

Talking about Adipurush, the film has kind of exhausted its run at the box office. The Prabhas starrer has collected around Rs. 286 crore (all languages) at the box office. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500-600 crore, so it is a disaster at the box office.

Also Read: Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer takes a good start, but needs to keep the momentum

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Sameer Vidwans Sajid Nadiadwala Adipurush Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
