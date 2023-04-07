Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 5: After a good extended weekend, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer shows a drop

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha took a good opening at the box office, and during the weekend also it showed a good jump. In its first extended (four day) weekend, the film collected Rs. 38.50 crore which was very good. But, now all eyes were on Monday.

Well, the movie showed a drop on Monday which was expected, but the drop is quite huge. The film on its fifth day collected Rs. 4.21 crore, taking the five-day total to Rs. 42.71 crore.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha needs to be stable at the box office in the coming days to get a good number in its first week. If the movie stays stable at the box office, then maybe it will cross the 50 crore mark in 8 days.

There are no major releases this month till Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on 28th July 2023. So, SatyaPrem Ki Katha many weeks ahead to collect at the box office and become a hit, however it will be interesting to see if the long window will actually benefit the film or not.

Talking about Adipurush, the film has kind of exhausted its run at the box office. The Prabhas starrer has collected around Rs. 286 crore (all languages) at the box office. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500-600 crore, so it is a disaster at the box office.

