Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 8: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer stays stable during weekdays

Here’s how much Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha has collected at the box office in eight days...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 14:52
movie_image: 
SatyaPrem Ki Katha

MUMBAI: SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Karik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was expected to do well at the box office. But, after a good extended-weekend, the film showed a drop on its first Monday. Now, it was important for the movie to stay stable at the box office during the weekdays and that has happened.

The film on its eighth day collected Rs. 3 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 53.21 crore. SatyaPrem Ki Katha did well during the weekdays, and now, all eyes are on its second week.

Also Read: Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 5: After a good extended weekend, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer shows a drop

This week, there’s only Neeyat that has been released in theatres. The movie doesn’t have much buzz, and even the reviews are mixed, so it might not attract the audiences to the theatres, and then for next few weeks until Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on 28th July, there’s no biggie hitting the big screens, so SatyaPrem Ki Katha clearly has a big window to collect at the box office.

If the movie does well at the ticket windows in its second week, then it will be a hit at the box office. So, let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, 1920: Horrors of the Heart has collected around Rs. 12.50 crore in two weeks which is good for a small budget movie which had released in theatres with very minimal promotions.

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer to be titled 'Chandu Champion' to release in June on Eid 2024

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani NEEYAT 1920 Horrors of the Heart Avika Gor Vidya Balan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/07/2023 - 14:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Must Read! Is there an issue between Ameesha Patel and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma? Here's what the filmmaker has to say
MUMBAI: Gadar is one of the most awaited sequels of the year. Fans are eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patels’s...
Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 8: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer stays stable during weekdays
MUMBAI: SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Karik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was expected to do well at the box office. But, after...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan ranks number one whereas Jad in ranks nine as the contestant rank themselves in a task given by Bigg Boss
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it has created history for the viewership that it has...
Exclusive! Ansh Pandey and Aaditya Gupta are to be seen in a new Amazon Mini TV series School Friends!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Exclusive! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho’s Alisha Parveen to be seen in a new Amazon Mini TV series!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Recent Stories
Ameesha Patel
Must Read! Is there an issue between Ameesha Patel and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma? Here's what the filmmaker has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ameesha Patel
Must Read! Is there an issue between Ameesha Patel and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma? Here's what the filmmaker has to say
Project K
WOW! Project K becomes the first Indian movie to make it at San Diego Comic-Con; netizens say, “This is Huge”
Evelyn Sharma
Aww! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma becomes a mother for the second time; shares adorable picture of baby boy ‘Arden’
Nysa Devgn
Uff! Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn leaves a mushy comment on rumored boyfriend Orry’s post “Don’t Leave Me Now Baby…”
predictable film that offers nothing great
Neeyat movie review: This Vidya Balan starrer is a dull, predictable film that offers nothing great
Nayanthara
What! Nayanthara’s stunning first look from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan leaked, check it out