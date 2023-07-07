Must Read! SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 8: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer stays stable during weekdays

MUMBAI: SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Karik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was expected to do well at the box office. But, after a good extended-weekend, the film showed a drop on its first Monday. Now, it was important for the movie to stay stable at the box office during the weekdays and that has happened.

The film on its eighth day collected Rs. 3 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 53.21 crore. SatyaPrem Ki Katha did well during the weekdays, and now, all eyes are on its second week.

This week, there’s only Neeyat that has been released in theatres. The movie doesn’t have much buzz, and even the reviews are mixed, so it might not attract the audiences to the theatres, and then for next few weeks until Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on 28th July, there’s no biggie hitting the big screens, so SatyaPrem Ki Katha clearly has a big window to collect at the box office.

If the movie does well at the ticket windows in its second week, then it will be a hit at the box office. So, let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, 1920: Horrors of the Heart has collected around Rs. 12.50 crore in two weeks which is good for a small budget movie which had released in theatres with very minimal promotions.

