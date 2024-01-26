Must Read! From Selling Fruits to Bollywood Stardom: The Inspiring Journey of Kunal Kapoor

MUMBAI: In the tapestry of Bollywood success stories, actor Kunal Kapoor's journey stands out as an inspiring tale of resilience and multi-faceted achievement. At the age of 18, Kapoor, who would later become a prominent face in Hindi cinema, sold fruits before embarking on a journey that would lead him to stardom.

In a revealing interview with Mid-Day, Kapoor shared his early entrepreneurial endeavor, stating that he used to export mangoes to Hong Kong at the age of 18. This glimpse into his past reflects the tenacity that would characterize his entire career. Kapoor expressed his passion for films, emphasizing that working in the industry should evoke a deep sense of commitment and fulfilment.

Leaving his job, Kapoor ventured into the world of cinema as an assistant director in the film "Aks." He honed his acting skills under the tutelage of Barry John and joined Motley, a theatre group led by acting legend Naseeruddin Shah. His acting debut alongside Tabu in "Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities" marked the beginning of a promising career.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: “The contrast of the character Babur is very interesting” – Kunal Kapoor on his character in the show The Empire

The turning point arrived in 2006 when Kapoor starred opposite Aamir Khan in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Rang De Basanti." The critically acclaimed film catapulted him to fame, and Kapoor continued to make his mark in Bollywood with roles in movies like "Don 2," "Aja Nachle," "Bachna Ae Haseeno," and "Dear Zindagi."

Beyond his acting prowess, Kunal Kapoor is also a successful entrepreneur. He founded Ketto, a leading crowd-funding platform, in 2012. Partnering with Zaheer Adenwala and Varun Sheth, Kapoor's Ketto has raised over USD 150 million (Rs 1,249 crore) for various causes and individuals in need, amassing a total revenue of over Rs 110 crore.

The actor's success extends to his personal life, where he shares a special connection with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. Kunal Kapoor is married to Naina Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's niece, making him a part of the Bachchan family as the son-in-law of the legendary actor.

With a reported net worth of Rs 166 crore, Kunal Kapoor exemplifies the transformative power of determination, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit in the world of Bollywood.

Also Read:Hot! Kunal Kapoor looks extremely desirable in these shirtless looks, check out the pictures here

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA