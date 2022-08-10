Must Read! Sequels of 3 Idiots, Mardaani 3, Don 3 and more; fans are eagerly waiting for them but they are not yet officially announced

MUMBAI:In Bollywood, we have many franchises, like action franchises, comedy movie franchises, horror-comedy franchises, and a lot more. We already have many sequels lined up, but then there are a few sequels that have not been officially announced but fans are waiting for them...

Check out the list below...

3 Idiots sequel

A few days ago, a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan hinted that a sequel to 3 Idiots is happening. However, it turned out to be a brand promotion. But, fans got super excited, and now, they actually want a sequel to 3 Idiots.

Don 3

One movie that all the Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are waiting for is Don 3. Everyone is expecting that after Jawan and Dunki, SRK’s next movie will be Don 3. However, there’s not much development on it.

Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji starrers Mardaani and Mardaani 2, both the movies received a great response. Now, moviegoers are waiting for Mardaani 3 and recently in an interview, Rani also gave a hint about it.

Munna Bhai 3

So, the third installment of Munna Bhai was announced as Munna Bhai Chale America. But, the film never got made, and now, Sunday Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s fans are looking forward to Munna Bhai 3, but there’s no update on it.

Krrish 4

Krrish 4 was actually officially announced a few years ago. But, the movie never went on the floors and currently though the makers have been saying that they will make it, there's no official confirmation about it.

