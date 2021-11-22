Must Read! Shabana Azmi gets emotional, says everything went wrong after her mother’s death

MUMBAI: Shabana Azmi is one of the most popular actresses. The veteran actress is known for her power-packed performance. She has been part of myriad critically acclaimed films and won over the hearts of the viewers with her performance.

The actress is currently making headlines for her emotional social media post. She has shared her mother Shaukat Kaifi’s picture and wrote an emotional note on social media, early Monday to mark her second death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Shabana Azmi wrote, “You left in my arms 2 years ago on this day mummy and everything went wrong My near-fatal accident followed and the world got swallowed up by the Covid pandemic. Theek hi kehte hain ke jab jab tak badon ka haath aap ke sar par hota hai ghar mein barkat rehti hai (They say the right thing, you progress when you have elders' blessings). We struggle on..”

ALSO READ: FABULOUS! Shabana Azmi lauds Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani; says ‘she never poisoned the children's minds against me’

Shabana’s mother was a theatre and film actor and was married to renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi. Kaifi died in 2002 and Shaukat suffered a cardiac arrest in November 2019. The 93-year-old had been unwell for a while due to age-related illnesses.

You left in my arms 2 years ago on this day mummy and everything went wrong My near fatal accident followed and the world got swallowed up by the Covid pandemic.Theek hi kehte hain ke jab jab tak badon ka haath aap ke sar par hota hai ghar mein barkat rehti hai.We struggle on.. pic.twitter.com/DoX1Ahifip — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 21, 2021

Upon Shaukat Kaifi’s death, Shabana had told Deccan Herald, “The woman I admire most is my mother Shaukat Kaifi who has been a wonderful wife, mother housekeeper but most importantly, her own person and a noted theatre actor. She found the perfect balance. My mother Shaukat Kaifi who is a very respected theatre artist was working with Prithvi Theatres and used to strap me on her back as a 4-month old child and carry me to work because we couldn't afford a maid. When I was about 3 years old I started accompanying her on her tours during vacations from school. I would go to sleep backstage with the smell of greasepaint all around me.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: From Babar's grandmother, played by Shabana Azmi, the feisty royal women of Mughal India

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES