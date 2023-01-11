Must Read! From Shah Rukh Khan to Boman Irani, check out the salary charged by the cast of Dunki

MUMBAI: Some of King Khan’s last movies like Zero, Harry Met Sejal, Dear Zindagi and Raees did not perform well commercially but the star never quits and after a sabbatical of 3 years. Shah Rukh Khan came back with a bang.

The year 2023 was the year, not just of his success but also the success of the Hindi film industry as we saw some record-breaking collections this year.

Shah Rukh Khan started with YRF spy universe’s Pathaan and later came the record-breaking hit Jawaan, directed by Atlee who is known for some amazing movies on the South side.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Dunki has been the biggest topic of conversation as the audience cannot wait to see what the movie has in store for them but everyone’s sure that after Pathaan and Jawaan, Dunki too is going to be a huge success.

Talking about Dunki, the film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani who is known for some iconic movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 idiots, and many more. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Even the cast of the movie is really promising as it includes actors like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

Talking about the cast of the film, now we are with the salary of the cast, check it out below:

Boman Irani

The actor is noted to be in a lot of Rajkumar Hirani movies like Sanju, 3 Idiots, P.K. and others. Boman Irani is a versatile actor and has proved his skills time and time again. Reportedly the actor has received 15cr for his role in the movie Dunki.

Vicky Kaushal

The actor has impressed the audience with his performance in all of his movies and has a massive fan base. In the movie Dunki, it is said that the actor charged 12cr for his role.

Satish Shah

Satish Shah is an actor that has made a place in everyone’s heart with all the characters he has played throughout his career. He is also famously known for his role of Sarabhai in the Star One show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. As per reports, the actor has received 7cr for his role in the movie Dunki.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has made her mark not just in Hindi film industry but also in South Indian movies. The combination of beauty and talent in the actress cannot be compared. As per sources, the actress charged 11cr for her role in the movie Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the King Khan of Hindi film industry. Shah Rukh Khan is known for being the romance icon and his movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has been the longest running movie of the Hindi film industry. Reportedly, the actor has received 28cr for playing the lead role in the movie Dunki.

